India remains a priority market for DB Schenker: CEO

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
In February, DB Schenker (DBS), the transport and logistics division of the €44.43-billion Deutsche Bahn Group, started a direct flight connecting Chennai with Munich and Chicago (wheels up-wheels down in less than 23 hours) — the first ever direct charter flight connecting Chennai, Germany and the US. Charter operations on the Chennai route is one-of-a-kind service in the logistics industry, says Vishal Sharma, CEO – Cluster India and Indian Sub-Continent, DB Schenker.
The weekly flight operations initiative is the second offering by DBS in India, as part of the Global Flight Operations Programme, Sharma told BusinessLine in an interview. Excerpts:
What is the difference between a charter service and a regular freight service?
Charter service is about leasing a dedicated capacity on a particular route for longer term-- example a one-year weekly service-- while a regular freight service pertains to the commercial capacity.
A major reason why a customer opts for a charter service is because of the dedicated timeline for last -mile delivery and a specific route as it reduces the travel time of the cargo.
How was the demand for charter service in 2020?
Air charter volumes saw an uptick during the lockdown due to reduced passenger capacity and cancellations of cargo freighters.
DBS operated over 70 charter flights from India to various regions in over five months during the lockdown period to help the healthcare and pharma sectors, further keeping the supply chain resilient during the tough times.
Due to the reduction of passenger capacity to zero and scheduled cancellations of many cargo freighters, we initiated Global Flight operations and deployed weekly charters to support customers who are into manufacturing of personal protective and health-care equipment.
How will air charter help companies?
The charter services allow companies not to restrict themselves to the available capacity that they get in regular freight; instead, they create capacity to suit the requirements of the industry. For example, pharma, electronics, automotive and textile are among the fastest growing industries and such creative alternatives like charters will encourage the growth of the sectors, providing customers with seamless capacity and advantage of meeting the last-mile delivery on time.
How important is India as a market for you globally?
DBS has been operating in India for the past 25 years with 35 office locations now and 51 warehouses covering over 3.1 million square feet of space. Globally, India is a priority market for DBS and as part of its commitment, the company is focussing on developing local logistics capabilities to simplify supply chain processes for customers across verticals like automotive, pharma, retail and consumer, industrial, electronics and aerospace. DBS in India has a customer-base of over 1,800 across these sectors.
What’s your expansion plan?
Increasing footprint and expanding service networks across different markets are the key focus areas for DBS in India for 2021. To provide simplified logistics solutions to customers, we plan to scale up our warehousing facilities in tier-II and tier-III cities this year. Further, expansion of Global Flight operations will be vital for us. After introducing weekly charters connecting India to Frankfurt and Atlanta as well as connecting Chennai to Munich and Chicago, we plan to strengthen operations with the launch of the third direct services connecting Delhi in 2021.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...