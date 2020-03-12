Indian skies remain cloudy

HK brothers take on Tesla with $195,000 e-supercar
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
With losses mounting and its image severely battered, Boeing is trying its best to get the grounded MAX off the ground. But when the aircraft starts flying again depends on individual regulators such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the US, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India.
However, when this process is likely to start is anyone’s guess.
The first step in getting the American-made aircraft to fly again will be FAA certifying its airworthiness. After which, the DGCA will come into the picture, to certify the aircraft which is part of SpiceJet’s fleet. The Indian carrier had 13 aircraft flying when the MAX was grounded globally.
At the moment, it is the only Indian carrier with the MAX . The second Indian airline to order the MAX was Jet Airways, which temporarily suspended its operations in April 2019.
Former DGCA officials told BusinessLine that India will have to examine whether it wants to accept the changes made by global regulators before taking a call on whether to allow SpiceJet to start operating the MAX again.
“This should not be a very time-consuming process as India has aligned its rules with that of global aviation regulators like the FAA and EASA,” a former official said. After this process is over, it is likely to take 30-45 days for the first set of Indian pilots to be ready to operate the MAX that SpiceJet has.
Frost & Sullivan’s Nripendra Bahadur Singh, Industry Principal - Aerospace, Defence & Security Practice, feels that a safety assurance by an internationally recognised body such as the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Civil Aviation Authority of the UK or EASA for this variety of aircraft, will give a psychological boost to air passengers.
However, the Indian regulator will not be among the first to allow the MAX to fly again. In August 2019, Indian officials had said that they will take a “conservative view” of allowing Boeing 737 MAX to fly again in Indian skies.
Sources indicate that what can hasten the process is that during the entire year that the aircraft has been grounded, airlines have been carrying out passive tests. “Airlines have been switching on the engines of the MAX and keeping them running every seventh and 15th day,” an official said, adding that this helps carry out engine run-up and check functionality of various systems.
In a Chinese electric-vehicle market packed with big hitters like Tesla Inc, two brothers from Hong Kong are ...
Hyundai Motor Group’s V-P explains why the brand will stay differentiated from Hyundai in India
Will launch ‘India strategic new model’ in 2021
Seeing it take shape at the Chennai plant is an experience in itself
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
Watch out, ready some buffer cash — not all insurers may now cover Covid-19 expenses
The FAQs released by the Income Tax Department clarifies many questions regarding the scheme
Watch the portfolio — large exposure to bonds of weak banks could spell trouble
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...