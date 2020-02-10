IndiGo pilot suspended for ‘intimidation, aggression’

An IndiGo pilot has been suspended for three months by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for “misusing his authority in intimidating and threatening” a wheelchair-bound passenger and her attendant.

The incident happened on January 13 this year when IndiGo Airlines’ Chennai-Bengaluru flight landed. During de-planing, a lady passenger, who was accompanying a wheelchair-bound senior citizen, asked the lead cabin crew for early wheelchair assistance.

In a statement, the DGCA said investigation revealed that the Pilot in Command (PIC) misused his authority to intimidate and threaten the wheelchair-bound passenger and her attendant by saying that they would be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force and a police case would be registered against them for unruly behaviour. The statement adds that the PIC also directed IndiGo security staff to detain both the lady passengers from deplaning.

“The PIC has exhibited aggression towards the lady passenger in his dealing, while disregarding the fact that the elderly passenger required wheelchair assistance. The PIC also insisted on an apology letter from the passenger, which further delayed the matter and the passengers were detained for approximately one hour and 15 minutes after the start of the de-boarding process of the flight,” the DGCA statement said.

It added that the PIC’s actions led to avoidable detention of the wheelchair-bound passengers. “He exhibited lack of ability in managing a threat and error situation, especially as he was to operate another commercial flight after a short duration,” the statement added.