INS Kolkata arrives in NMPT with 40-tonne oxygen from Kuwait

New Mangalore Port handled one more vessel of the Indian Navy -- ‘INS Kolkata’ – on Monday. The vessel carried two 20-tonne oxygen-filled tanks, 200 oxygen cylinders and four 10-litre high-flow oxygen concentrators from Kuwait.

A press statement by NMPT (New Mangalore Port Trust) said that the vessel, which arrived at New Mangalore Port at 2 pm, was given priority berthing.

The cargo was loaded on to the Indian Navy vessel and sailed out from Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, on May 5. This is one among the nine vessels under the SamudraSetu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy.

The medical oxygen and medical equipment are donated by the Kuwait government to the Indian Red Cross Society to overcome the current pandemic. INS Kolkata is the second such vessel carrying medical aids to reach NMPT under the operation launched by Indian Navy.

The liquid medical oxygen containers will be transported to the destinations decided by the Karnataka government.