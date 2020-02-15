JNPT Antwerp Port Training Centre to be repositioned as Centre of Excellence

HiFiMan TW600 review: Premium sound with some design drawbacks
The JNPT Antwerp Port Training Centre, the port-related training centre run by state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Antwerp Port Training Centre (APEC), will be re-positioned as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Indian and international port professionals.
The training centre was set up in 2015 at JNPT through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India’s busiest container gateway, and APEC, the training facility at Antwerp which is managed and run by the Antwerp Port Authority, to exchange and enhance knowledge of Indian port professionals.
JNPT and APEC signed an extension to the MoU on Friday, seeking to strengthen the relations between India and Belgium and further intensify the extensive range of port-related training for ports in India.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Sethi, Chairman, JNPT, and Kristof Waterschoot, Managing Director, APEC.
“Going forward, both JNPT and APEC will undertake actions to establish the JNPT Antwerp Port Training Centre as a Centre of Excellence for Indian and international port professionals,” an official statement said.
Antwerp is Europe’s second-largest port.
Since its start, the JNPT Antwerp Port Training Centre has conducted over 30 programs by experts from the Port of Antwerp for over 460 port professionals.
The training centre recently conducted its first workshop on handling of dangerous goods which for the first time was offered to the private sector. “The plan is to organise such practical and relevant courses on a quarterly basis. The faculty will be experts with professional experience in actual operations and domain knowledge, whereby any course offered by APEC has the highest standards of technical content,” the statement added.
