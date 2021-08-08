Kochi port gears up for more ship calls

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Cochin Port Trust’s move to develop its outer anchorage as a hub for ship ancillary services has gained traction with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways forming a committee to examine the proposal and submit a report within three months.
The plan was discussed during the ‘Chintan Bhaitak’ organised by the Ministry in Gujarat a few months ago while deliberating the development of major ports as a hub for shipping services. Services that ships require apart from cargo/passenger operations are bunkers, crew change, supply of fresh water, lubricants, spare parts, fuel, hull/propeller cleaning, cold lay up of vessels during downturn in the industry and so on.
Kochi can be a successful hub as it is located at the south-west end of Indian peninsula, almost in the middle of the Indian Ocean. A good portion of the world’s shipping passes within 100 miles of the port eastbound and westbound. The proximity to the main trade lane lends an opportunity to the port trust to provide services to ships in the course of their voyage with little or no loss of income due to the lesser deviation time, informed sources said.
The best example of the concept is the Singapore Port which has the shipping lane passing through its backyard and has used that advantage to the fullest by developing itself as a major port despite being such a small country. The port propelled Singapore to develop other related industries and transform into what it is today. Ports such as Fujairah, Port Said/Suez, Panama, Gibraltar, Colombo, Djibouti and Aden have used location to their advantage.
The opening up of the anchorage to all ancillary ship services will benefit Kochi and could result in the port getting the most ship calls among all the ports in India, after including the anchorage calls, the sources said.
The thrust of the proposal is to leverage the port’s anchorage to woo ships requiring services and get some of those translated into actual port calls and later to also include charges to generate direct revenue from the anchorage.
Besides, the expansion of Cochin Shipyard and its development of maritime clusters here will help ensure the availability of specialised agencies for ship services.
In close to 16 months since its anchorage was opened for crew change from April 15, 2020, some 700 ships have changed over 16,500 crew members. This is almost half the total number of ships that call Cochin Port in a year and this for crew change alone.
Shipping companies are waiting for the hub services to start, the sources said adding that the project does not require major change in regulation or any major investment or capital expenditure by the port or the government.
The benefits to the port will be realised only after the services are well established which will take three to five years and should translate into increased business to the port both from more ship calls as well as anchorage charges with the added benefit of employment generation in the region.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...