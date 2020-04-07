L&T bags larger order from India Army

‘Aviation sector’s expectation of govt bailout unrealistic’
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The smart world and communication business of L&T Construction has bagged a large order from the Indian Army to establish a unified network management system to manage, support and operate the countrywide armed forces network under the Network for Spectrum (NFS).
L&T has pegged the deal to be in the range of ₹2,500-5,000 crore.
This network is a part of the armed forces' modernisation push.
The project involves the creation of a Cloud based IT infrastructure on Infrastructure as a service (IAAS) model. The scope also includes Next Generation Operations System and Software (NGOSS) based Unified Network Management System, Eight Network Operations Centers (NOCs) consisting of National NOCs, Disaster Recovery NOCs, Regional NOCs, Security Operation Centers, Tier III Data Centres and Training Infrastructure.
The facilities under this project will allow real time monitoring of the complete IT network backbone of the Indian army and provide complete visibility of deployed Network assets, leading to optimal utilization of resources.
The project is to be implemented in 18 months followed by three years of warranty and seven years of annual maintenance during which L&T will provide Managed Maintenance Services including SLA monitoring, service impact analysis and root cause analysis for the countrywide Armed Force Next Generation Network.
“This is an extremely crucial and sensitive project for the Ministry of Defence and involves creating a centralized network monitoring, management and control system for all the seven layers under NFS which interconnects 414 Defence stations,” said S.N. Subrahmanyan – CEO & Managing Director, Larsen & Toubro.
