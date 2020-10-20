Mercedes-Benz to make AMG 43 in India

Apple Watch Series 6 review: More features on a feature-rich wearable
Country's largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India on Tuesday said that its performance cars AMGs will now be ‘Made in India’.
AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe will be the first ever ‘Made in India’ AMG product to roll-out of the assembly line at Chakan, Pune.
The decision will also make the cost of the car come down as there will be benefit of taxes due to localisation. For instance, the new GLC43 AMG would cost Rs.1 crore if imported as a completely built unit(CBU), which now will cost around Rs.80 lakh.
AMG is Mercedes-Benz’s performance sub-brand having a wide portfolio of performance limousines, performance SUVs, SUV Coupés, and sports car in its wide portfolio in India. The AMG brand has a dedicated retail presence through the AMG Performance Centres located across Indian metros. The AMG performance brand has a leading market share in the performance market in India.
“The AMG brand over the years has become synonymous with performance motoring in India and remains highly aspirational. The decision to locally produce AMG in India underlines Mercedes-Benz’s clear roadmap for the Indian market and our long-term commitment to our Indian customers," Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
This decision is an important milestone towards strengthening the company's AMG ambitions in India further, he said.
“The AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupé is an important model in our portfolio having the distinction of being one of the highest selling AMG models in India. The addition of the stylish AMG GLC 43 Coupé will further cement our strong position in the performance SUV segment," he added.
