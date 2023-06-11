The adoption of sophisticated vehicles is gaining momentum in India, but the technological adoption for road construction is moving at a much slower pace, leaving behind a bumpy experience for the vehicle users.

India’s National Highways has a network of 1,45,155 km as of March 2023, and overall road network is 63.73 lakh km including 1.87 lakh km of State highways and over 59 lakh km of other roads that are under the control of districts, civic bodies and panchayats. But the challenge for most roads are common — undulation, imperfections, potholes, etc.

The road builders follow a construction code developed by the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) — a 90-year-old technical body of highway engineers. But it leaves the adoption of latest patented technologies at the discretion of concessionaires or the local authorities. This makes the use of superior technology a matter of choice rather than compulsion.

Speaking to businessline, SK Nirmal, Secretary General of IRC, says that government and IRC encourage and incentivise new technologies. “But they are not included in the IRC Code as they are patented. We can’t promote a patented, costlier product or technology through the Code. A contractor is free to use innovative technology if he finds it economical.” Only the generic technologies/materials are there in the construction Code.

Sample this: Vadodara-based Zydex Industries has developed a technology for crack-resistant and moisture-resistant roads. It makes aggregates — the small coarse particles used in the construction of roads — waterproof, thereby creating water-resistant roads. The technology uses a combination of silane — a chemical compound, and a nano-polymer with some amount of cement. This gives strength and flexibility to the bitumen pavement. It costs 5-7 per cent higher than normal but increases road’s lifespan by 2.5 times.

Speaking to businessline, Ajay Ranka, Chairman and Managing Director, Zydex Industries, said, “Zydex’s nanotechnology makes the aggregate stone water repellent. So, the bitumen sticks to the stones. The technology helps to stabilise the soil-stone layer and makes it stronger, waterproof and flexible. So, it won’t breakdown in moist conditions or during rains. This technology has already been implemented and is used on national highways.”

“The amount of aggregates used in new technology is reduced by 60-70 per cent and the bitumen consumption also goes down because a thinner layer of bitumen will do. This makes roads sustainable,” he said.