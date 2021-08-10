Navayuga Engineering- Aurobindo Realty JV signs ₹2,634.65-crore EPC deal for Ramayapatnam Port

A joint venture between Navayuga Engineering Co Ltd and Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd have signed a ₹2,634.65-crore engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with the A P government for building a greenfield port at Ramayapatnam in the State’s Prakasam district.

The contract signed on July 30 sets the stage for the construction of a greenfield port in the country in more than a decade, multiple sources in the A P government said.

Navayuga Engineering Co Ltd is the flagship company of the Hyderabad-based CVR Group while Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd is the real estate and infrastructure venture formed by the promoters of Mumbai-listed Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

The Ramayapatnam port will be developed by the AP government on the landlord model in two phases with the first phase costing ₹3,736.14 crore and the final phase costing another ₹10,640 crore.

After the EPC work is completed, the A P government will bid out cargo handling operations to specialists in the field.

Detailed project report

The detailed project report (DPR) for the new port was prepared by RITES Ltd while AECOM-URS Scott Wilson consortium has been hired as the project management consultant.

Ramayapatnam is one of the four new ports identified by the State government to expand the port capacity to 400 million tonnes (mt) by 2024 from 110 mt.

The EPC contract includes 5.05 kms of breakwater, shore protection of 1 km, 15.5 million cubic metres of capital dredging of approach channel, turning circle, harbour basin and berthing area for handling vessels up to 14.5 metre draft, land reclamation of about 66 hectares, installation of navigational aids and vessel traffic management systems.

It also includes three multipurpose berths of 900 metres along with fixtures such as crane rails, safety ladders, mooring rings, fenders, bollards, rubbing strips, lighting as well as road and rail connectivity.