Now, service time at toll plazas not to exceed 10 seconds per vehicle

To ensure smooth and quick passage of vehicles at the toll plazas, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued guidelines to ensure service time of not more than 10 seconds per vehicle even during peak hours at the toll plazas on the National Highways.
The new guidelines will also ensure seamless traffic flow at the toll plazas by not allowing vehicles to queue up more than 100 metres.
Although at most of the toll plazas, there is no waiting time after mandatory 100 per cent Fastag. If there is a queue of more than 100 metres of waiting vehicles, they will be allowed to pass without paying toll until the line comes within 100 metres range. For this purpose, a yellow line at a distance of 100 metres from the toll booth will be marked in each lane. This is to inculcate a further sense of accountability by the operators.
Since NHAI has successfully transitioned to 100 per cent cashless tolling from the middle of February 2021, the overall FASTag penetration at NHAI toll plazas has reached 96 per cent. It stands at 99 per cent at many locations.
Keeping in view the growing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) penetration in the country, it has been emphasized to have a new design and construct the upcoming toll plazas as per traffic projections for the next ten years to have an efficient toll collection system.
As social distancing has become the new normal, more and more commuters opt to use FASTag as it removes the chances of any direct contact between the drivers and toll operators. The constant growth and adoption of FASTag by the highway users is encouraging and has helped to bring more efficiency in toll operations.
