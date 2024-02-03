IPO-bound Ola Electric has launched a new version of its scooter, even as it said it would install 10,000 Fast Charging Points by next quarter. The company also plans to extend its service network by 50 per cent to 600 service centers by April 2024.

Amidst a slew of announcements on Friday, the company said it would offer an 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty. The new scooter S1X 4kWh has been priced at ₹1,09,999, with deliveries starting in April 2024.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder, Chairman & MD of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “The all-new S1 X 4kWh is with an extended range of 190 Kms at an accessible price point. Our 8-year extended battery warranty at no added cost coupled with the expansion of our service and charging network across India will elevate the ownership experience of all our customers.”

Ola Electric said that that S1 X 4kWh has a range of 190 kms with a top speed of 90 Km/h.

The entire S1X range of 4kWh, 3kWh, and 2kWh was available for purchase since Friday at a price of ₹109,999, ₹89,999, and ₹79,999 respectively.

Fast-charging network

In addition to the plans to ramp up its charging network, the company has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW which is available for purchase at ₹29,999. Ola Electric currently has 1,000 charging points across India.