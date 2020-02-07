Olectra-BYD launches intercity eBus at AUTO Expo 2020

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping and MSME, has unveiled Olectra-BYD’s C9, the first electric inter-city coach in India, at the Auto Expo.

With the introduction of C9, Olectra-BYD has added yet another word-class product to its impressive line-up of buses.

The long-distance Intercity Electric Bus, equipped with the latest entertainment facilities, with 45-49 seat capacity and ample luggage space, is the latest addition to Olectra-BYD’s fleet of state-of-the art electric buses.

The 12-meter C9 can travel up to 300 km in a single charge with an advanced Li-ion Phosphate Battery that can be charged within two to three hours.

The Made in India eBus is a zero-emission electric bus. It has been aesthetically designed to offer utmost comfort to passengers.

The AC Deluxe bus, designed for longer distance travel, offers comfortable luxury push back seats. It comes with the latest TV and infotainment system, Wi-fi for all passengers and inbuilt USB chargers for each seat, all of which ensure a journey full of comfort and entertainment. The spacious 5 cubic meter luggage space also guarantees ample space for keeping the luggage of the passengers.

C9 also offers a significant financial benefit to the intercity bus operators due to its lower operating costs. Powered by LFP Battery, the eBus can travel up to 300 km on a single charge, with Max Power of 360 kW (180 kW X 2 motors) and a speed of 100+ kmph. The strong engineering also offers a maximum torque of 3,000 Nm.

As the Indian Government is giving a boost to the adoption of electric buses in the public transport system with the deployment of eBuses for intracity travel under its FAME1 & FAME2 policies, Olectra-BYD continues to contribute to the larger cause of reducing carbon footprint.

Olectra had introduced the first-ever commercially-operated electric AC buses in the hazardous Manali-Rohtang pass terrain. Other milestones include the introduction of India’s first ever 12-meter electric AC buses at Hyderabad, India’s largest fleet of 40 eBuses in Telangana and receiving an order for 125 eBuses in Pune, the largest order in India.

NK Rawal, Managing Director, Olectra Greentech, said, “Olectra-BYD has been spearheading the adoption of electric vehicles in the country with focus not only to ‘Make in India’ but also ‘Made for India’ to meet the increasing requirements of our diversity in the landscapes and terrains of the country."

"We have covered significant ground in meeting the requirements of several states in the country and is the partner of choice for the EV revolution in the country for Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Kerala where our eBuses are already successfully plying. Our proven ability to introduce new models of electric buses with utmost passenger comfort and safety will enable us to meet the requirements of newer segments.”

“After leading the eBus deployment on intracity routes, we have now taken this initiative to the intercity routes also which will address the concerns of the distance covered by eBuses,” added Naga Satyam, Executive Director – Olectra Greentech.

The bus is equipped with various safety features including EU standard FDSS System with TUV certification, ADAS System (Driver Fatigue System) and ITS System as per Indian Regulatory requirement. To handle any crisis, it offers a panic alarm system and emergency lighting system in case of an accident. The defroster fitted on the bus enables driving in foggy conditions. These electric buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech in strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd, the world’s largest electric vehicle company, with presence in over 30+ countries.

Olectra-BYD, a frontrunner in electric mobility in the country, with over 200 eBuses plying across many states in India, has covered a distance of around 1.2 crore kilometres on Indian roads.