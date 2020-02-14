Online ticketing helps IRCTC record three-fold jump in net profit

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
A massive increase in revenues from convenience fee charged for online ticketing has helped Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) record growth in revenues and net profit, the company management said in an analyst call on Thursday.
“This is because IRCTC doesn’t have to share any revenue from the convenience fee with the Indian Railways as was the case earlier,” said its Chairman and Managing Director, Mahendra Pratap Mall.
On the segment’s growth potential, Mall said that IRCTC doesn’t see a need to increase the charges, but there is scope for increasing the volume as 27 per cent of reserved railway ticketing happens at physical counters.
IRCTC provides catering services in the trains of Indian Railways, and in shops and mobile (cart-based) vending facilities at the stations.
IRCTC, which started running trains in the quarter-ending December itself, said its experience with running Tejas Express trains has been better than expected, so far. “The Lucknow (-Delhi) Tejas is seeing about 65 per cent occupancy while the Ahmedabad (-Mumbai) Tejas Express, which started in early 2020, has almost 80-85 per cent occupancy.”
Mall said that IRCTC would take part in the Indian Railways’ proposal to run 150 private trains.
IRCTC, which was listed in mid-October 2019, declared at interim dividend of ₹10 a share (100 per cent) on Wednesday, backed by a three-fold jump in net profit. The net profit of IRCTC was at ₹205.80 crore for the quarter-ended December-2019, around three times more than that in the corresponding previous period.
The public sector enterprise recorded a 62 per cent growth in total revenue for the quarter-ended December 2019 by mopping up revenue of ₹734.98 crore against ₹535.14 crore.
Following the announcement of results, IRCTC’s share price on Thursday touched ₹1,579.95 on BSE, up 11 per cent.
According to BSE filings, online ticketing was the most profitable segment for the public sector enterprise for the quarter-ended December 2019 with profit before tax, interest and investment at ₹193.36 crore (about five times more than ₹36.15 crore in the same period the previous fiscal).
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...