One97 Communications Limited (OCL) , which owns the brand Paytm, on Thursday said that it has partnered with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to launch QR code-based ticketing for metro travel.

With this new feature, commuters can get the mobile QR ticket on the Paytm app under the ‘Metro’ section, by simply mentioning the station of entry and destination station on the day of the journey.

Passengers can just hold their smartphone in front of the QR code scanner of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates at both entry and exit stations to proceed for the journey.

The QR-based ticketing at Delhi Metro stations will lead to an efficient, and hassle-free movement for lakhs of metro commuters in the National Capital.

“As the pioneer of QR code based payments, we aim to offer convenience and ease of digital ticketing to metro commuters, helping them save time. By using this facility, Delhi Metro Rail passengers will be able to skip the long queues to buy physical tokens. We continue to strive to bring innovative smart mobility and payment solutions for Indians,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC said, “Introduction of this QR-based ticketing for all corridors of Delhi Metro through Paytm will facilitate efficient and hassle-free movement for lakhs of metro commuters in the National Capital.

In the recent past, we have taken a host of measures to facilitate digital ticketing showing our commitment to the “Digital India” initiative, aimed at providing government services electronically with improved online infrastructure and inclusivity.”