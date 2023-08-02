On-demand logistics provider Porter has announced a reorganisation of its top management with co-founder Uttam Digga taking on the position of CEO, and Pranav Goel moving into the position of Executive Vice-Chairman. As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Shruti Ranjan Satpathy is given more responsibilities, the company said.

“Porter is commemorating its ninth-year anniversary, and I am thrilled about leading the company into its next phase of growth. With our purpose to move a billion dreams, we are unwavering in our dedication to deliver reliable and cost-effective delivery solutions,” said Uttam Digga, CEO.

Founded in 2014, Porter is a logistics company providing a spectrum of intra-city and inter-city services. The company claims to have served over 1.3 crore customers across 19 cities in India, with a workforce of 2,600 employees.

“We now embark on a new chapter of exponential growth and expansion, and there could be no better time than now to make some strategic leadership role realignments. With my new position as Executive Vice-Chairman for Porter, I will be supporting Uttam and the leadership team in driving financial metrics and shaping our strategy,” said Pranav Goel, Executive Vice-Chairman.

