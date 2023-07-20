On-demand logistics company Porter has introduced inter-city courier services, with deliveries to more than 19,000 locations across India.

Recognising the need for a seamless and organised solution for intercity logistics, the new service ensures convenience by providing doorstep pickup without any additional charges or minimum order requirements, said the company.

Initially, the service is available for shipments weighing up to 20 kg, providing swift and secure transportation across the country, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore, reaching more than 19,000 pin codes.

Expansion plans

Furthermore, the company plans to amplify its intercity courier capabilities and expand to other Indian cities, solidifying its position as a versatile logistics solution for businesses of all sizes.

According to the company, the service addresses key pain points in the intercity logistics industry, including the lack of door-to-door pickup options and the need for affordable and reliable services.

“We are excited to introduce our new intercity courier service, aiming to bridge the logistical gaps and provide a hassle-free, reliable, and affordable solution for our valuable customers. We aim to establish a similar quality of efficiency and seamlessness in our intercity courier service as we have developed for our intracity logistics,” said Uttam Digga, COO and Co-founder, Porter.

Users will have access to real-time tracking updates and dedicated customer support.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit