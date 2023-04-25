Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the water metro in Kochi, making it the first Indian city to offer an innovative transport system combining water-based transport with road and rail.

Flagging off the project from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said with the launch of the water metro, Kerala has become a model for other states in implementing a multi-modal transportation system. The water metro will provide an impetus to Kerala’s backwater tourism and will offer a solution to traffic congestion in the city.

Officials at Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) said the battery operated electric hybrid boats will operate regular services from April 26, providing seamless connectivity between the islands around the city. The minimum ticket fare will be Rs 20 and the maximum Rs 40. Initially, the Water Metro will sail with 8 electric-hybrid boats on two routes, the High Court-Vypin and Vyttila-Kakkanad stretches.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the project in which 78 electric hybrid ferries would operate in the Greater Kochi area will be the biggest integrated water transport system in Asia. The project could be emulated in at least 40 cities in India, which have abundant waterways.

The water metro project involves the development of a network of waterways to offer sustainable public transport over 76 route km, connecting 38 terminals in 10 islands around the city. Expecting a daily ridership of 34,000 passengers in the initial phase, the officials said the ₹747-crore project with a financial assistance of 85 million euros from German financial agency KfW, will decongest the roads and reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Plans are afoot to introduce single ticketing by integrating the water metro, metro rail and bus tickets for passengers.

