Railways delivers over 510 t of oxygen to States

Indian Railways has so far delivered more than 510 tonnes liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, stated a release. Haryana government has also requested supplies over Oxygen Express, said an official release.

Of the total oxygen delivered, largest volumes, 202 tonnes (39.6 per cent) has gone to Uttar Pradesh, 174 tonnes (34 per cent) to Maharashtra, 70 tonnes (13.5 per cent) to Delhi and Madhya Pradesh 64 tonnes (12.5 per cent).

For Haryana, tankers are being loaded on to the trains in Faridabad and will be filled in Rourkela. As of now, it is planned that two Oxygen Express with a capacity of five tankers each will be run specifically for Haryana.

Madhya Pradesh received its first Oxygen Express on Wednesday morning. These tankers were unloaded in cities Jabalpur (one tanker), Bhopal (two tankers) and Sagar (three tankers). The fourth Oxygen express destined for Lucknow will be reach today carrying three tankers.

Another empty rake is on its way from Lucknow to Bokaro, which will bring another set of oxygen tanker replenishing oxygen supply to Uttar Pradesh.