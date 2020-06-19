Railways’ freight loading in June inches towards the same level last year

Investing in protecting kids from violence
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
Indian Railways’ freight loading in the first three weeks of June has recovered from the adverse impact of Cvid-19 triggered lockdown, according to its top officials.
In the first 18 days of June, freight traffic by the Indian Railways recovered to the extent of 90 per cent on a year-on-year basis, Indian Railways’ Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a webinar on Friday. Demand for commodities such as coal, cement, fertiliser, steel and iron-ore has picked up, which clearly indicates that economic activity is picking up, he said. The foodgrain movement has almost doubled. He added that Indian Railway is now moving towards normal loading pattern.
Indian Railways expects to clock more revenue through freight movement this (financial) year (as against last financial year), the Chairman said. In the passenger segment, we get around ₹50,000 crore, and in freight segment we get around ₹1,30,000 crore (a year), he said.
Indian Railways’ is planning and making effort to see that more and more commodities is brought to Railways (from other modes of transport), the Chairman said.
In passenger segment, we are running only 230 trains (as of now), he said. The Railways is keeping a close watch. The revenue from passenger segment is uncertain, he added.
In May, total freight moved by the Railways was about 82 million tonnes, over 20 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis. The cargo moved in May was same as that about seven years ago.
On moving migrants in Shramik special trains, the Railways still got demands from different states to run 42 trains. According to a presentation made by the national transporter, the Railways can run these 42 trains in one day, but demand from originating States is staggered.
Asked about prohibiting products from China in Indian Railway projects in the context of ongoing tensions at the India-China border, Chairman Yadav said that Indian Railways had already been promoting domestic competitive bidding in the last two-three years.
Moreover, in most of the projects, the national transporter has been taking steps to promote higher Make in India component in recent years. For instance, in signalling system contracts, the extent of Make in India component has increased towards to over 70 per cent (now).
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Half of the world’s children, or approximately one billion children each year, are affected by physical, ...
If there ever was a time to recognise doctors, it should be this Doctors’ Day, on July 1. Doctors have, along ...
1. One of the reasons we moved headquarters to Goa from Delhi was to have a better work-life balance and a ...
The Covid-19 crisis has yet again established the fact that respiratory viral infections claims the lives of ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...