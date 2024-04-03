Malaysia Airlines and IndiGo, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a codeshare partnership and mutual cooperation agreement. This deal will give customers more options and flexibility while travelling between Malaysia and India.

Under this agreement, Malaysia Airlines can enhance its connectivity into India by marketing IndiGo operated flights. Meanwhile, IndiGo customers can explore more destinations in South-East Asia through Malaysia Airlines’ extensive network. This partnership will make it easier for both airlines’ customers to connect seamlessly and enjoy an integrated travel experience.

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, stated, “India is our largest international market, and we’re excited to collaborate with IndiGo to expand our reach beyond the nine hubs we currently serve in India. This partnership reflects our commitment to providing diverse travel options and enhancing the customer experience.”

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, added, “We’re pleased to announce our proposed codeshare agreement with Malaysia Airlines. This partnership will not only offer seamless travel between India and Malaysia but also improve international trade opportunities by increasing accessibility. This aligns with our vision of providing access to a comprehensive network while delivering on our promise of on-time, affordable, and hassle-free travel.”

Currently, Malaysia Airlines operates 71 weekly flights to nine hubs in India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

