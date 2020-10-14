Railways invite private companies to build goods sheds, re-develop existing ones

Vivo V20: An absolute head-turner smartphone
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday rolled out a policy to build new goods shed facilities at and develop existing ones at stations using private funds, as part of a plan to boost terminal capacity to raise freight volumes and modal share in transport.
Private parties will be permitted to develop greenfield goods sheds for loading/unloading facilities for full rakes, lay additional line for handling freight traffic, including creating facilities for handling containers on a common user basis, said a Railway Ministry circular.
Private firms will also be permitted to repair/re-develop and maintain existing facilities at goods sheds.
Entities setting up goods sheds/siding will be entitled to a share in the terminal charges (TC) and terminal access charges (TAC), as the case may be, for all inward and outward traffic for five years.
The revenue share will be discovered through competitive bidding and the entity seeking the least share will be selected, the circular stated.
No priority or preference will be granted to the traffic of the private entity setting up the facilities over the traffic of other customers.
The facilities and assets created by the private entity should be handed over to the Railways after five years and the investor will have no claim over them.
Freight charges, demurrage and wharfage charges will be levied as per rules from all customers.
The private firm will be responsible for the maintenance of assets and facilities created during the agreement period.
Beautifully designed, slim, and sporting a good set of cameras at an affordable price
This latest Mi Band can rival any smartwatch in terms of the number of features it offers
From pop-up restaurants and online courses to cargo operations, global airlines and aircraft manufacturers are ...
With limited operations, both IndiGo and SpiceJet posted huge losses in June. Modifying revenue and leasing ...
Company ups revenue guidance to 2-3% growth in 2020-21 and margin guidance to 23-24% as demand environment ...
IRDAI has introduced a slew of changes to standardise health insurance policies and make it customer friendly
The unlocking of the economy and other drivers should aid faster volume growth
Given the rising awareness about health, the firm has good scope for volume and value growth in the years to ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...