FLY91 -- the recently introduced regional airline -- has tied up with IBS Software to strengthen its commercial operations.

A press release issued here said IBS Software has generated a reservation experience designed to deliver a simple, efficient and cost-effective experience to attract and retain customers. With IBS Software’s iFly Res commerce platform, FLY91 will make a compelling user experience, flexible rules engine, and deliver dynamic pricing.

The real-time dynamic and personalised pricing capabilities are a vital tool in delivering the most cost-effective fares and ensuring pricing is competitive with alternative modes of transport, the press release said.

Prasanna Subramaniam, CTO at FLY91, said: “Delivering a simple and slick reservation experience will be a critical part of our success as we look to inspire a new demographic of air passengers”.

Founded by industry veterans including CEO Manoj Chacko, FLY91 has already secured its first set of routes under the government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN, which intends to put scheduled passenger services into at least 50 unserved regional airports and roll out approximately 1,000 new regional routes.

FLY91, which started commercial operations on March 18, will operate a fleet of turboprop ATR 72-600 aircraft from its home base of Goa’s Manohar International Airport.

