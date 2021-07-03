SCR registers strong freight loading in Q1

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Shrugging off the Covid disruption, the freight loading in South Central Railway has gained momentum during the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year (FY2022), registering best loading figures on par with pre-covid levels.
Surpassing the target of 27.5 million tonnes (MTs) set by the Railway Board, the Zone recorded freight loading of 28.6 MTs during the first quarter, which is up 55 per cent as against 18.4 MTs recorded during April-June 2020.
This freight growth has been accompanied by 58 per cent increase in freight revenue at ₹2,468 crore.
The traditional coal loading has picked up and has returned to normalcy. This is evident in zone registering coal loading of 14.3 MTs during April–June 2021 which is 83 per cent more than 7.8 MTs shown in corresponding period of the previous year.
The container loading and cement transport are also significantly up. The zone has given special emphasis on availability of wagons so that the supply is sharply met on par with demand.
During the current year, 4,830 wagons are being supplied in a day on an average, while 3,175 wagons per day were available during the last year. The movement of freight trains is being regularly monitored at all levels, duly maintaining the average speed consistently between 47 and 50 Km/hour.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway expressed satisfaction on upswing in freight movement in the zone during the current fiscal and instructed officials to keep the same momentum for the rest of the financial year.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
A journalist’s scoop on a global virus empire run with corporate efficiency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...