SCR registers strong freight loading in Q1

Shrugging off the Covid disruption, the freight loading in South Central Railway has gained momentum during the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year (FY2022), registering best loading figures on par with pre-covid levels.

Surpassing the target of 27.5 million tonnes (MTs) set by the Railway Board, the Zone recorded freight loading of 28.6 MTs during the first quarter, which is up 55 per cent as against 18.4 MTs recorded during April-June 2020.

This freight growth has been accompanied by 58 per cent increase in freight revenue at ₹2,468 crore.

The traditional coal loading has picked up and has returned to normalcy. This is evident in zone registering coal loading of 14.3 MTs during April–June 2021 which is 83 per cent more than 7.8 MTs shown in corresponding period of the previous year.

The container loading and cement transport are also significantly up. The zone has given special emphasis on availability of wagons so that the supply is sharply met on par with demand.

During the current year, 4,830 wagons are being supplied in a day on an average, while 3,175 wagons per day were available during the last year. The movement of freight trains is being regularly monitored at all levels, duly maintaining the average speed consistently between 47 and 50 Km/hour.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of South Central Railway expressed satisfaction on upswing in freight movement in the zone during the current fiscal and instructed officials to keep the same momentum for the rest of the financial year.