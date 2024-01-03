Snowman Logistics has commenced operations at a newly leased multi-temperature-controlled warehouse in Guwahati.
Designed to accommodate products at temperatures ranging from ambient temperature to minus 25 degrees celsius, the warehouse will offer storage, handling and transportation services for ice-cream, poultry, ready-to-eat food, dairy products, confectionery, bakery products, seafood, fruits and vegetables. Other products include pharmaceuticals, specialised chemicals, and various commodities, according to a company release. The total capacity of the warehouse is 5,152 pallets, equipped with the latest infrastructure.
CEO Sunil Nair said the Guwahati facility marked the company’s initial venture into a fully leased cold storage facility, aligning with its move to become asset-light.
With this expansion, the company’s overall capacity has soared to over 1,41,000 pallets distributed across 20 cities.
“With the inauguration of the Guwahati facility, Snowman Logistics reinforces its position as a leader in the logistics industry, poised to continue its journey of growth and innovation,” Nair added.
The company services its customers, who source and consume temperature-sensitive products in wholesale. It operates across sectors and products, including dairy products, canned food, poultry and meat, seafood, healthcare and pharmaceutical products.