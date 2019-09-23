Spicejet takes lease-delivery of its first freighter jet

Spicejet’s cargo arm SpiceXpress has taken the lease-delivery of its first plane — a 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

SpiceXpress, the first cargo airline across South Asia, has leased the standard-body freighter from NGF Alpha of Spectre Cargo Solutions, Boeing said in a statement Monday.

Launched last September, SpiceXpress currently operates nine cargo flights now — six weekly services to Hong Kong from New Delhi, Kolkata and Guwahati and one domestic rotation connecting Hyderabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai.

“We are expanding the markets currently we serve, particularly in the Middle East, Hong Kong and Bangladesh, and the new delivery will help us in our strategic direction,” said Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet.