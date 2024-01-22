Updated - January 22, 2024 at 05:18 PM.

Q How has 2023 been for SriLankan Airlines, especially with growth in the Indian market?

SriLankan Airlines has a robust presence in the Indian market, which serves as a secondary home market. We currently operate to nine Indian destinations, with around 100 weekly frequencies, and maintain a strong position despite the market not having fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. SriLankan Airlines has seen growth of nearly 50 per cent in the Indian market over the last year.

Q Has the introduction of free visas for Indians given growth a boost?

Free visas for Indians was announced in October 2023. There is insufficient data at the moment to provide meaningful numbers on the outcome of this move, as it is still a relatively new initiative

Q How much does the India market contribute to the airline in terms of passengers and revenue?

Indian routes are nearly 20 per cent of our revenues, and there are additional revenues coming from Indian traffic on connecting routes. The airline carries connecting traffic to and from India, the Middle East, and the Far East.

Q SriLankan Airlines carries a lot of onward passengers to Australia. This is typically low-yield traffic given competition. And competition is only intensifying How do you view the challenge?

Our extensive network ensures seamless connections, offering passengers a convenient route. This strategy takes advantage of the commercial impracticality for Indian and Australian carriers to cover all Indian points to Australia. As such, we are able to maintain yields by focusing on cities without direct flights.

Q Financially, how has this year been for the airline? Do you plan to add more planes or is there a freeze in view of the ongoing privatisation programme?

The airline currently runs with an operating profit, spanning from April to December 2023. Our seat factor and passenger revenue growth continue to demonstrate a strong performance. However, cargo revenue has fallen and this is primarily due to diminishing demand, with the greater impact arising from the global trend of decreasing cargo yields. There are currently no operational constraints arising from privatisation. At the moment we are concentrating on returning the fleet to pre-Covid levels. Future growth decisions will be made with whomever owns the airline at the appropriate time.

Q How do you view Colombo’s prospects of becoming a hub?

Colombo’s location in the Indian Ocean allows it to connect passengers from the Indian Subcontinent, East Africa and the Indian Ocean, on routes where there are no direct carriers, with shorter travel times than other connecting carriers. Building on our existing network and hub operation, there is considerable room for growth.

Q SriLankan Airlines MRO used to receive aircraft from IndiGo for C checks. Now those are being done within India with development of capabilities. Are you looking to win back some of the lost business?