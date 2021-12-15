Stellar Value Chain Solutions opens warehousing facility at Banur in Punjab

Supply chain company Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday started full-fledged operations at its warehousing facility in Banur, Punjab. Strategically located on Banur-Tepla Road, the 6 lakh sq ft facility is a modern Grade A warehousing infrastructure equipped with state-of-the-art features.

The warehouse has an extra height of up to 50 feet, higher floor, load-bearing capacity, automated material handling equipment, automated dock levellers, 6 air changes to ensure ventilation, pre-engineered building, seismic design, fully compliant with fire sprinklers, fire hydrant, parking facilities for trucks and cars, green building with natural lighting, future solar power implementation ready, water harvesting, safe and gated campus with high-end security systems, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said in a statement.

Stellar has also rolled out 9x9x9 advanced service offerings to further strengthen its warehousing and network solutions for all customers. The facility offers built-to-suit options while complying with global standards in quality of services and safety parameters.

The Banur warehousing facility caters to Indian and multinational companies from diverse sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceutical, fashion, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables, food, engineering, automotive and various industrial sectors. It has catchment areas in and around Punjab which include Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt – the prime pharmaceutical hub of the country, and a prominent FMCG hub as well as Ludhiana, a key industrial hub of the country.

Connectivity advantages

“The warehousing market in Punjab with its inherent advantages of strategic locations and connectivity is in a phase of steady and accelerated growth because of the growing demand from sectors like e-commerce, FMCG, retail and manufacturing,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.

“With our first Grade A warehousing facility in Punjab, we are geared to further drive the transformation-led growth in the tech-driven, modern and futuristic warehousing space in the State. We will continue to invest in Punjab and collaborate with key industry and local stakeholders to expand our presence and build capabilities to efficiently serve our customers,” Singh added.

The warehousing facility in Banur is a part of Stellar Value Chain Solution’s plan to develop 50 million sq ft of Demand Centres along with Transport Network Centres in 21 cities. The company has identified the 21 cities as core production and consumption centres.