Stellar Value Chain Solutions opens warehousing facility at Banur in Punjab

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Supply chain company Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday started full-fledged operations at its warehousing facility in Banur, Punjab. Strategically located on Banur-Tepla Road, the 6 lakh sq ft facility is a modern Grade A warehousing infrastructure equipped with state-of-the-art features.
The warehouse has an extra height of up to 50 feet, higher floor, load-bearing capacity, automated material handling equipment, automated dock levellers, 6 air changes to ensure ventilation, pre-engineered building, seismic design, fully compliant with fire sprinklers, fire hydrant, parking facilities for trucks and cars, green building with natural lighting, future solar power implementation ready, water harvesting, safe and gated campus with high-end security systems, Stellar Value Chain Solutions said in a statement.
Also read:Bridging the gap in logistics infrastructure
Stellar has also rolled out 9x9x9 advanced service offerings to further strengthen its warehousing and network solutions for all customers. The facility offers built-to-suit options while complying with global standards in quality of services and safety parameters.
The Banur warehousing facility caters to Indian and multinational companies from diverse sectors such as FMCG, pharmaceutical, fashion, retail and e-commerce, consumer durables, food, engineering, automotive and various industrial sectors. It has catchment areas in and around Punjab which include Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt – the prime pharmaceutical hub of the country, and a prominent FMCG hub as well as Ludhiana, a key industrial hub of the country.
“The warehousing market in Punjab with its inherent advantages of strategic locations and connectivity is in a phase of steady and accelerated growth because of the growing demand from sectors like e-commerce, FMCG, retail and manufacturing,” said Anshuman Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Stellar Value Chain Solutions.
“With our first Grade A warehousing facility in Punjab, we are geared to further drive the transformation-led growth in the tech-driven, modern and futuristic warehousing space in the State. We will continue to invest in Punjab and collaborate with key industry and local stakeholders to expand our presence and build capabilities to efficiently serve our customers,” Singh added.
Also read: PM Gati Shakti: Logistics for the people
The warehousing facility in Banur is a part of Stellar Value Chain Solution’s plan to develop 50 million sq ft of Demand Centres along with Transport Network Centres in 21 cities. The company has identified the 21 cities as core production and consumption centres.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...