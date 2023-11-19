It was a super Saturday for domestic airlines as they flew a record 4,56,748 passengers.

Previously, the highest single-day passenger traffic was 4,56,082 recorded on April 30.

Until now, passenger traffic demand in November has been subdued. In the first seven days of November, traffic declined 3.5 per cent on a month-on-month basis forcing airlines to discount fares. But a combination of factors led to swelling of traffic numbers on Saturday.

“Yesterday was one of those days when multiple events coincided,” remarked Dhruv Shringi, co-founder and CEO of Yatra Online.

The post-holiday return traffic coupled with fans travelling to Ahmedabad for the World Cup final and faithful heading to Patna and Ranchi for Chhath Puja contributed to the growth.

“High passenger volume was anticipated on Saturday with people returning home after the Diwali break. Loads for Ahmedabad began picking up after India qualified for finals,” said an airline executive.

