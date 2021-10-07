T-Works develops automatic payload detachment tech for drones

T-Works, an exclusive incubator for electronic hardware startups, has developed a technology that allows drones to automatically release the payloads without any need for manual intervention.

Besides saving the receivers of the consignments time and hassle, the technology can help the operators carry out more sorties.

“The technology lets the drone automatically detaches the entire payload after it lands and once detached, the drone can immediately take off to return to its home base,” a T-Hub spokesperson said.

“The release is instant. It just takes under a second for the payload and drone to separate. The time saved can be potentially life-saving in emergency situations,” he said.

T-Hub and Airserve Initiatives have designed and fabricated a cold-storage medical supplies payload. The technology was demonstrated at the Vikarabad Area Hospital.

“Until now, medical staff at primary healthcare centres had to manually separate the medicines or the entire box from the drone,” he said.

“This poses risks ranging from damage to the drone to injury to the medical staff who otherwise have to be in close proximity to the drone and its propellers,” Sujai Karampuri, Chief Executive Officer of T-Works, has said.