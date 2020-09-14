Three airlines resume UAE operations from Hyderabad

Under the Government’s Air Transport Bubble arrangements with the United Arab Emirates, Hyderabad International Airport has re-connected with three airlines, which have resumed their services connecting Hyderabad with Dubai and Sharjah. Passengers wanting to travel to Dubai or fly back to Hyderabad can opt for airline carriers Emirates and flydubai. Those wanting to travel between Sharjah and Hyderabad can do so with Air Arabia.

Emirates and flydubai have resumed their operations between Hyderabad and Dubai thrice a week. While Emirates operates on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday,flydubai is available on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Air Arabia has also resumed a similar service of thrice a week between Hyderabad and Sharjah: Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Air Arabia resumed its Hyderabad-Sharjah services from September 8 onwards while Emirates and flydubai recommenced Hyderabad-Dubai services from September 10 onwards.

Passengers can book tickets through the respective airline from Hyderabad to Dubai and Sharjah as per guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. All passengers will have to adhere to Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Under the Air Transport Bubble arrangement, airlines like British Airways have resumed operations connecting Hyderabad to the UK and beyond.