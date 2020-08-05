Three cranes collapse at JNPT due to strong winds

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Three rail-mounted quay cranes used for loading and unloading containers at the terminal run by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) collapsed in high-velocity winds that lashed Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
There were no casualties. No ships were at berth at the terminal when the cranes crashed, port officials said.
The terminal is one of the five operating at JNPT, India’s biggest state-run container port. Private entities run the other four terminals.
The JNPT-run terminal known as JNPCT has nine rail-mounted quay cranes or so-called ship to shore cranes along its 680-metre berth length.
Shipping industry sources said that the terminal would be partially affected by the cranes collapse. JNPCT can continue container loading and unloading operations from one berth till the three cranes are re-mounted, he said.
“It is a matter of investigation how this happened because the cranes were latched to prevent such mishaps,” he added.
