Logistics

Three cranes collapse at JNPT due to strong winds

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Three rail-mounted quay cranes used for loading and unloading containers at the terminal run by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) collapsed in high-velocity winds that lashed Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

There were no casualties. No ships were at berth at the terminal when the cranes crashed, port officials said.

The terminal is one of the five operating at JNPT, India’s biggest state-run container port. Private entities run the other four terminals.

The JNPT-run terminal known as JNPCT has nine rail-mounted quay cranes or so-called ship to shore cranes along its 680-metre berth length.

Shipping industry sources said that the terminal would be partially affected by the cranes collapse. JNPCT can continue container loading and unloading operations from one berth till the three cranes are re-mounted, he said.

“It is a matter of investigation how this happened because the cranes were latched to prevent such mishaps,” he added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
ports
jnpt
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Concor carries out internal restructuring to stay fit, profitable