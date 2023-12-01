Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Friday, said it registered domestic sales of 16,924 units in November reporting a growth of 44 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), compared to the same month last year, where it had sold 11,765 units.

TKM also undertook a weeklong maintenance shutdown from November 11-19, for upkeeping of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, maintain quality and safety, it said in a statement.

The overall growth chart of TKM continues to gain momentum with cumulative sales for the Calendar Year (CY) 2023 reaching 2,10,497 units, thus reflecting a remarkable 40 per cent increase over the same period in 2022, where the sales were 1,49,995 units, it said.

“This is despite a weeklong scheduled halt as a part of maintenance to enhance future efficiencies and ensure quality of the highest standard. As a customer-centric company, we ensured minimum impact on delivery by using contingent inventory to serve the pending and immediate requirements of our customers,” Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at TKM, said.

He said the company recorded a strong festive season with healthy bookings, and see the market responding very positively to its entire product range. Popular models, like the Hilux, Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the new Innova Crysta continue to steer the growth.