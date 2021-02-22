Tram ticket payments in Kolkata to go contactless

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Trams in Kolkata will go ‘cashless’, with PhonePe – the digital payments platform –providing commuters with contactless and safe payment options.
All tram conductors have been assigned a unique QR code lanyard. Commuters can ask for the fare amount (to their destination) from the conductor, scan the QR code using any UPI enabled payment app, enter the amount and UPI PIN to make the payment. Payments will be made directly from the bank account of commuters.
Currently, 25 trams in Kolkata will be digital payment-enabled covering all the six major routes operational in the city. The daily ridership is expected to be in the range of 15,000, PhonePe said in a release.
According to Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President - Offline Business Development, PhonePe, the solution allows acceptance of payments from the digital payments platform through any UPI app. “Both commuters and partners don’t have to go through the hassle of dealing with cash,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...