Transworld Group, Pushpak Logistics to build ₹200-crore container manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Dubai-based Transworld Group promoted by Indian businessman Ramesh Ramakrishnan and Pushpak Logistics Pvt Ltd have signed an agreement to build a cargo container manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of about ₹200 crore.
The plan marks India’s entry into the business of manufacturing cargo containers, a segment dominated by China, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.
Rahul Modi, managing director, Pushpak Logistics told BusinessLine in December that the demand for shipping containers has been driven by increased manufacturing and exports.
“Indian coastal shipping adds about 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of new containers annually, while India’s largest container rail operator – Container Corporation of India - may require 2,000 to 2,500 TEUs of new containers every year,” he said.
“Almost all the shipping containers used today are imported from China. By the time they reach Indian shores, they cost us around 40% more, which includes ocean freight, Customs duty, other taxes, custom house agent charges and sundry expenses,” Modi said.
The government’s move to produce shipping containers in India is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and comes on the heels of creating import substitute for the new shipping containers.
China makes about 90% of the global shipping containers. CIMC is the largest container manufacturer with a market share of 40%. Other players include Singamas, COSCO and CXIC.
Currently, India sources its entire container needs from China at prices ranging from ₹2,39,760 to ₹4,54,545 depending on the size of the container.
India’s external trade grew to $838.46 billion in FY20 and the increasing trade is translating into higher demand for containerization due to their efficiencies.
India will require approximately 60,000 new containers between 2021 and 2026, an annual addition of about 10,000 TEUs per year.
The global container fleet is handled by container leasing companies and shipping lines with the latter holding a 49% share.
Triton is the world’s largest container leasing company with a market share of some 14%, owning over 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units.
“India should start manufacturing marine containers within the country,” said a spokesman for the Container Shipping Lines Association (India), a lobby group for global container carriers, referring to the recent shortage of containers for exports from India.
“This would assist in the security of supply chains for exports,” the CSLA spokesman added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...