Transworld Group, Pushpak Logistics to build ₹200-crore container manufacturing facility in Gujarat

Dubai-based Transworld Group promoted by Indian businessman Ramesh Ramakrishnan and Pushpak Logistics Pvt Ltd have signed an agreement to build a cargo container manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an investment of about ₹200 crore.

The plan marks India’s entry into the business of manufacturing cargo containers, a segment dominated by China, as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Rahul Modi, managing director, Pushpak Logistics told BusinessLine in December that the demand for shipping containers has been driven by increased manufacturing and exports.

“Indian coastal shipping adds about 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of new containers annually, while India’s largest container rail operator – Container Corporation of India - may require 2,000 to 2,500 TEUs of new containers every year,” he said.

“Almost all the shipping containers used today are imported from China. By the time they reach Indian shores, they cost us around 40% more, which includes ocean freight, Customs duty, other taxes, custom house agent charges and sundry expenses,” Modi said.

The government’s move to produce shipping containers in India is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and comes on the heels of creating import substitute for the new shipping containers.

China makes about 90% of the global shipping containers. CIMC is the largest container manufacturer with a market share of 40%. Other players include Singamas, COSCO and CXIC.

Container imports

Currently, India sources its entire container needs from China at prices ranging from ₹2,39,760 to ₹4,54,545 depending on the size of the container.

India’s external trade grew to $838.46 billion in FY20 and the increasing trade is translating into higher demand for containerization due to their efficiencies.

India will require approximately 60,000 new containers between 2021 and 2026, an annual addition of about 10,000 TEUs per year.

The global container fleet is handled by container leasing companies and shipping lines with the latter holding a 49% share.

Triton is the world’s largest container leasing company with a market share of some 14%, owning over 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

“India should start manufacturing marine containers within the country,” said a spokesman for the Container Shipping Lines Association (India), a lobby group for global container carriers, referring to the recent shortage of containers for exports from India.

“This would assist in the security of supply chains for exports,” the CSLA spokesman added.