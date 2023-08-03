Vijayanand Travels (VT) has announced that it placed an order for 550 intercity buses from Volvo and Eicher, with an approximate order value of R₹500 crore.

The order includes 500 units of Eicher Intercity 13.5m AC and non-AC sleeper coaches and 50 Volvo 9600 luxury sleeper coaches, the company said in a release.

VT has been associated with Volvo and Eicher to source buses that underline quality, safety, and passenger comfort to enhance the luxury bus travel experience in India, per the statement.

In line with the Make in India initiative, these buses are manufactured entirely at the facilities in Hosakote and Pithampur, it added.

“We are currently at a very crucial juncture of our growth story as we want to establish pan-India operations in terms of fleet size, geographical reach, and intercity connectivity. We hope that our association with Volvo and VECV will continue to grow and flourish,” said Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels Private Limited.

The order is an indication of the company’s expansion plans to become a national brand. Currently, it operates in six States—Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Goa.

Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO of VECV, noted, “As a successful 15 year Joint Venture between Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, VECV is placed to provide industry-leading comfort, safety, and travel experiences to passengers through the Volvo and Eicher bus ranges. We are delighted to receive this follow-up order from Vijayanand Travels Private Limited and continue to live our commitment to shaping the future of the Indian bus industry.”