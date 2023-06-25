Visakhapatnam port will give a major boost to improving port-led industrial and economic development, according to M Angamuthu, Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).

The VPA has lined up a slew of initiatives in line with PM Modi’s vision for improving port-led industrial and economic development, Angamuthu told businessline.

“Visakhapatnam port handled a record cargo in the last financial year 2022-23. We intend to improve our cargo handling following the best available key port performance indicators,” the Chairman said.

Visakhapatnam port handled a record cargo of 74 million tonnes during the year 2022-2023 as against 69 million tonnes in the previous year marking a growth of 7 per cent.

The port authority would also take care of environmental concerns, stakeholders participation and generation of renewable energy sources by utilising solar and wind potential, he added.

Other recent achievements of the port include discharge of a record quantity of 20,050 tonnes with a gang hook output of 1,671 tonnes of chrome ore in bulk, loading of a 16,478 tonnes fly ash in bulk with a gang hook output of 1,831 tonnes and discharge of a record quantity of 15,446 tonnes of ferro manganese slag in bulk.

An aerial view of the Visakhapatnam port. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Plans for Modernisation

VPA has undertaken a slew of modernisation initiatives. The handling of bigger vessels made possible in the Inner Harbour recently and Baby Cape handling also commenced.

As part of making the port as Landlord model, three PPP projects awarded with an investment of ₹655 crore and another 2 projects are in advanced stage of award. In addition, works are on for modernisation of fishing harbour under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana with an investment of ₹151 crore, the foundation stone for which was laid by PM Modi.

The priority to green initiatives is also being enhanced. “Green port initiatives and progressive use of technology for various operational systems will be factored too,” Angamuthu said.

The green initiatives include augmentation of 15 MW solar power projects, introduction of shore-to-ship project and plans for introduction of green tugs, he said.