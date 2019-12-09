Vistara inks codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Capsules
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Full service airline Vistara on Monday said it has entered into a codeshare pact with Lufthansa.
The two carriers already have an interline partnership.
“The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles/points when travelling on each other’s networks and enjoy other benefits,” Vistara said in a release.
Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline.
As part of the agreement, Lufthansa would add its ‘LH’ designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities, namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai and Pune.
“Sales under the codeshare agreement progressively open today on all channels and major GDS systems for flights starting December 16, 2019,” the release said.
Presence of nitrosaminesDiabetes drugs on FDA watchThe United States Food and Drug Administration has been ...
Safeguarding human health from climate change impacts is more urgent than ever, yet most countries are not ...
Mansukh MandaviyaUnion Minister of State for Shipping(Independent Charge); and Chemicals & Fertilisers ...
Both past research and new evidence point to the ill effects on populations
The rupee (INR) managed to hold onto the support at 71.4 even though it faced some pressure against the dollar ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
Both the Nifty and the Sensex have begun to decline; investors should tread with caution
Tax rates governing the instruments can be quite diverse at all the three stages — at the time of investment, ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...