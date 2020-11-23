WhistleDrive drives into urban logistics market with fleet of over 5,000 trucks

Employee mobility provider WhistleDrive has announced its entry into the urban mobility market backed by an over 5,000 strong truck fleet, and a portfolio of over 20 medium and large clients.

This move expands WhistleDrive’s services portfolio as a technology-enabled employee transportation and end-to-end logistics provider for corporates and enterprises.

Rakesh Munnanooru, Founder of WhistleDrive, in a statement, said, “For enterprises, the distribution of products has become a complex, competitive logistics process. Especially with e-commerce, there is an increased necessity in the market for a reliable tech-driven logistics partner to beat inconsistent, unorganised fleets. We are in a position to fill this gap, as a full stack logistics solutions company that provides platform-driven fleet services.”

“It has been just six months since we started logistics services; we have already onboarded some of the top brands in the country like Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Myntra, JSW, Grofers, Delhivery, and other leading enterprises, serving 11 cities in India. We are currently focusing on mid mile, last mile deliveries in intracity and intrastate, and adding on Line Haul operations that can be operated within a day,” Rakesh added.

The WhistleTruck business is part of WhistleDrive’s new growth strategy, tapping into the rising e-commerce and delivery service businesses. This new move will also help offset the impact of the pandemic on the employee transportation business.

Before Covid-19, WhistleDrive was a technology-enabled employee transportation company, providing fleet and employee transportation management software to corporates covering four cities, with 75 clients, and makig over 1.5 lakh trips per month. The company had raised Series B funding of ₹72 crore in September 2019 and Series A funding of ₹5 crore in the pre-pandemic time.