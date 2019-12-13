With hotplate, toilet, less noise, phone-chargers & AC, Wabtec makes locos easier to work in

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
A toilet, a hotplate to warm food, a phone-charger, AC, and less noise may not be workplace luxury for most. But they come quite close for loco-pilots of the Indian Railways.
These features in diesel engines rolling out of Wabtec for the Railways make these locos popular among the pilots, according to officials of Wabtec Corporation, which has acquired GE Transportation.
To make the workspace better for pilots, these locomotives have a toilet, air conditioner, hot-plate, phone charger and “extremely low noise levels” in the cabin, according to Surendra Mohan Varma, General Manager-Services Operations, GE Diesel Locomotives Pvt Ltd, a Wabtec firm. Varma was with the Railways earlier.
Concerns regarding such difficult work conditions have been flagged by Indian Railways earlier. Noisy work place and absence of toilet during long running add to the stress of loco pilots, already responsible for thousands of lives, noted a high-power committee headed by a former Railway Board Secretary, DP Tripathi.
The committee had also called for installing air-conditioners in locomotives to make the workspace better.
Susceptibility to accident due to drowsiness caused by fatigue due to workplace stress, and the severe consequences of making a mistake on duty were the top problem points for loco pilots, the committee had noted. Indian Railways’ locomotive pilots are trained at Wabtec’s maintenance shed at Roza (Shahjahanpur), UP, which till 1997 housed the national transporter’s steam locomotives.
“People trained here include loco-pilots of the Railways with at least five years of driving experience on other diesel engines such as Alco and EMD; chief locomotive inspectors (CLIs travel with loco pilots and, by law, CLIs should be able to operate a train); and pilot trainers,” according to Varma.
These pilots are trained for five days, at the end of which they have to take a test for their ability to drive this locomotive. Almost 90-95 per cent of the Indian Railways’ trained and experienced employees are able to pass the test, in which the passing score is 80 per cent, according to Varma.
Over 2,000 loco-pilots have been trained at the Roza shed, which has a hostel for 60 peopleat a time, according to Wabtec.
“From an original plan of training 8,000 loco-pilots over ten years, GE/Wabtec is now geared to train 16,000 pilots over ten years,” Varma told BusinessLine.
More drivers are required to be trained to operate locomotives 24X7 through the year. More trained pilots will help lead to higher utilisation of these fuel-saving locomotives on the Indian Railways network and will not strain loco pilots, making train operations safer and cost effective.
The writer was in Roza at the invitation of Wabtec
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Transgender Bill 2019 has let down the very people it intends to protect and help
It has become standard practice to blame epochal events in history for actions taken today
Why the erosion of public universities — vital learning spaces that are not only accessible to the ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...