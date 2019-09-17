With Railways’ new tech, trains to get less noisy

Trains are set to get less noisy with the Railways changing technology used to generate power — instead of using diesel gensets in passenger trains that are pulled by electric locomotives, Railways has started using head on generation that pulls electricity from overhead electric lines.

This conversion will save ₹800 crore a year for the Railways, as diesel usage will be replaced by electricity usage, at present level of diesel price, Rajesh Agrawal, Member-Rolling Stock, said here on Tuesday. It has converted 342 trains, and is planning to convert another 284 trains by October end. Simultaneously, Railways has started adding a coach in the space of one power car that was removed. This will provide seating facility and carry about two tonnes of parcel bookings.