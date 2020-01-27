YOLO receives $600,000 in seed funding

Gurugram-based premium bus service start-up, YOLO, has raised seed funding of $600,000 by a VC firm and a couple of angel investors. The funds raised will be invested in marketing, territory expansion and technology.

Founded by Shailesh Gupta and Mukul Shah in August 2019, YOLO is an intercity full-stack bus service which has covered more than 800,000 km with over 50,000 happy customers.

Southern focus

The start-up’s primary focus is to expand this full-stack bus service across the southern part of the country to cover Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kerala and many more with its fleet of over 20 buses.

“This fresh funding will enable us to escalate our mobility platform that will help to bring in different forms of mobility solutions hyper-suited to the needs of the cities and towns we plan to expand into, over the next few months.

“We plan to have 250 buses by December,” said Shailesh Gupta, CEO and founder, YOLO. Bus rides can be booked through the YOLO App, RedBus, Paytm, MakeMyTrip or through one of its agents/physical booths.

Full-stack service

The idea to start YOLO was born out of many travel experiences by the founders, Shailesh and Mukul who witnessed travellers facing many issues during the journey, especially overnight journeys. “We wanted to give travellers a ‘flight on wheels’ experience by addressing all the issues they face in bus travel. Travellers receive a flight-like experience with personalised bus captains, welcome kits, high-speed Wi-Fi, hygienic wash rooms, food, beverages, snacks and water, USB charging points on every seat, movies and infotainment. Apart from this, YOLO also provides special kits for babies/pregnant women, emergency SOS button inside the bus and special safety measures for women” said Mukul Shah, COO and founder.

YOLO is India’s first Fit Bus, where yoga instructors conduct a seat yoga session before commencing each journey, thus ensuring the fitness and health of every passenger. Every bus has an air purifier to maintain fresh air and oxygen levels in the bus, said Shah. To promote community spirit and harmony, YOLO also celebrated Indian festivals like Pongal, Makarasankranti, Lohri and Christmas.