LPG prices remain unchanged

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 01, 2021

Oil marketing companies have kept the prices of LPG cylinders unchanged at the start of May. A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will continue to be priced at ₹809, which is 39 per cent higher on a year-on-year basis. The price of LPG in India is generally reset on a monthly basis. Last month, the OMCs had reduced the price of cylinders by ₹10.

Published on May 01, 2021

LPG
