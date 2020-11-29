“I am optimistic about our economy,” says Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises, on Saturday, said that he was optimistic about India’s economic recovery.

In a tweet, Goenka expressed his optimism about the recovery of the economy, citing increased manufacturing and recovery in auto and agriculture sector, among other factors. “I am optimistic about our economy: Manufacturing in Oct highest in decade -Auto sector-Double digit growth in Oct -Agri sector up 3.4% (Q2) -Tractor sales up 40% -Migrant workers back -FII inflow high -Sensex all time high -India Inc PAT up >40% (Q2) -Nominal GDP gap down to 4%,” he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Goenka, in a tweet, had said that all of his company’s plants are running at 100 per cent capacity, while hiring had also increased. He further said that rural markets are at their peak with strong demand. However, there still is a slight shortage of raw materials, Goenka said. “My own experience: - All our plants are running at 100% capacity - Demand is very strong - Rural markets have never been better - Slight shortage of raw materials - Back to hiring more people INDIA IS BACK !!!,” Goenka had tweeted.