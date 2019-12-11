Macro Economy

Onion retail price tracker: Wednesday, December 11

Annapurani V Chennai | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

The price of the bulb is still high but rates are definitely beginning to soften at the retail level at many centres

Onion prices have continue to soften, relatively speaking. The maximum retail price of the commodity as recorded on the Department of Consumer Affairs website dropped to ₹160 a kilo on Wednesday, from ₹165 on Tuesday. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan continue to be the States where the bulb is cheapest.

This Businessline report says the declining trend could be because farmers have started bringing in the new crop to markets in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Prices are expected to drop further this week, onion trader Jaydutt Holkar told BusinessLine.

In Panaji, Goa’s capital, the retail price has dropped from ₹165 a kilo on Tuesday to ₹140 a kilo on Wednesday. In Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, too, prices have dropped by ₹10-15 a kilo.

 

Zone-wise data

In the North, onions were the most expensive in Meerut, at ₹120 a kilo, whereas the commodity was the most affordable in Jhansi, at ₹40 a kilo.

In the West, Panaji was still the topper despite the ₹25 drop to ₹140; Udaipur, Sagar and Gwalior continued to enjoy lower rates of ₹50 a kilo. In the East, prices were the highest in Kolkata, at ₹140 a kilo, whereas in Gaya, it was as low as ₹69. In the North-East, while Aizawal sold the bulb at ₹140 a kilo, it was a relatively lower ₹91 in Guwahati.

In the South, the price was highest in Mayabunder (Andaman) at ₹160 a kilo, which was the highest price of the bulb today across the country. In Kurnool, it was a relatively cheaper ₹72.

Here are some Tweets on onions worth checking out:

 

