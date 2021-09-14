Retail industry inching closer to pre-pandemic levels: RAI

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Retailers in the country are inching closer to the pre-pandemic levels of sales, with some even hopeful of clocking higher sales compared to 2019 in the upcoming festival season.
According to the latest survey by Retailers Association of India(RAI), in August sales of the retail industry was pegged at about 88 per cent of the pre-pandemic levels (August 2019). In comparison, retail sales were pegged at about 72 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in July.
Also read: How supply chain control towers will transform Indian retailing
Northern and Southern India led the recovery trends in August. In North India, retail businesses clocked sales at 98 per cent of pre-Covid levels while retailers in South India registered sales at 97 per cent of pre-Covid levels. Retailers in Western and Eastern regions are also witnessing positive recovery and garnered sales at 76% and 81% of pre-pandemic levels.
In a statement, Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India , said, “As the festive season approaches and the inoculation drive picks up pace across the country, we are hopeful that the festive shopping this year will drive positive growth for most retailers, with the possibility of some retailers doing even better sales than the pre-pandemic levels.” He added that though recovery at the moment looks encouraging across categories, retailers continue to maintain cautious optimism due to the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.
In terms of categories, the quick service restaurants sector witnessed a growth of 12 per cent in August 2021 compared to August 2019. Food and grocery segment also witnessed a sales growth of four percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.
However, Beauty & Wellness, which includes salons, apparel, footwear and jewellery are yet to catch up to the pre-pandemic levels of sales., the survey noted. Beauty and wellness and personal care segment was back at about 69 per cent of pre-pandemic sales. Meanwhile, the footwear segment is back to 83 per cent of the pre-pandemic sales. Apparel and clothing segment too is yet to get back to the pre-pandemic level (88 per cent of pre-pandemic levels).
“The overall industry sentiment will improve when the clothing and accessories category shows growth. RAI hopes that the festive season will bring back cheer to the retail industry across sectors and those employed in it,” the industry body added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...