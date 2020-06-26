States seek loans worth ₹91,699 cr to help Discoms clear dues

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
The Ministry of Power has said that it has received requests from State governments seeking loans worth ₹91,699 crore for supporting power distribution companies (Discoms). But, according to the Centre’s own estimates, requests for loans worth only ₹9,943 crore are admissible.
Requests for these loans came after the Centre announced that the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and its subsidiary, REC India, will offer soft loans to help Discoms clear dues. Loans worth around ₹90,000 crore were to be given under the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme to help clear Discoms’ dues payable to Central PSU(CPSU) power generation companies (Gencos). The scheme was announced last month.
In fact, the total amount sanctioned till now by the Centre stands at ₹2,500 crore. This has been sanctioned against a ₹5,000 crore working capital loan request from Maharashtra. All other loan requests are under earlier stages of approval, according to information available.
Of the total amount sought by Discoms, ₹24,331 crore is in the form of working capital loans and outside the purview of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, according to officials in the know.
Uttar Pradesh has sought the highest loan amount of ₹21,500 crore, followed by Telangana, which has sought ₹12,000 crore, data shared by the Ministry showed. However, both these loan estimates are based on discussions and the eligibility of a loan amount shall be checked after the formal submission of a loan application.
As of early this week, Telangana’s proposal is under consideration of the State Energy Department while the UP proposal is under consideration of the State Finance Department. The Ministry expects a formal application for these two large loans by the end of June.
Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Tamil Nadu have put in working capital request loans, according to the Power Ministry. Tamil Nadu has sought the highest amount of ₹15,000 crore. Maharashtra has sought ₹5,000 crore, followed by Bihar at ₹3,524 crore and Uttarakhand at ₹807 crore.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...