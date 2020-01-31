Survey ‘right on course’ in roadmap for export drive, says EEPC

Kolkata, January 31 EEPC India, the apex organisation of engineering exporters, has said the Economic Survey is “right on course” in stressing the need to specialise in areas of comparative advantage and in achieving significant quantity expansion,if exports are to be given a major thrust.

According to Ravi Sehgal, Chairman, EEPC India, the global market is becoming more and more competitive.

“We completely agree with the assessment of the Economic Survey that India needs to focus on core competencies and value addition even as we are doing some catch-up with China,” he said, in a release issued by EEPC.

The Survey said the incremental value added in the economy that could come from a sharper focus on export of network products, such as computers, electronics and telecom equipmentis expected to equal $248 billion in 2025. This would make up about a quarter of the increase required to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2025.

The Survey’s assessment that India can raise its export market share to about 3.5 per cent by 2025 and 6 per cent by 2030, is “realistic” and “holds great potential to create 4 crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and about 8 crore by 2030,” Sehgal added.