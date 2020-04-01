Mahanagar Gas extends support in the fight against Covid-19

Mumbai, April 1 Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has pledged pledged ₹2 crore to support the fight against Covid-19.

MGL has partnered with Annamrita Foundation to serve 1.2 lakh meals to 8,000 people every day over the next 15 days in various pockets of Mumbai and to quarry and brick kiln workers in areas like Turbhe, Airoli and Dombivli, it said in a statement.

The company has partnered with Don Bosco Development Society to provide for the immediate needs of 2,000 families, reaching out to nearly 10,000 people from informal and unorganised sector including migrant workers, street side vendors, drivers, housemaids, daily wage construction workers, porters and food cart sellers.

MGL will also provide one month ration of food items and hygiene kits for people living in various slums across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Focussing on public health in the current situation, MGL is extending its support for further enhancing the medical facilities at Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai. The company donated Multiloader Computerised Radiography equipment for the Isolation ward at the hospital, besides providing lab refrigerator, autoclave, testing kits, reagents and consumables for the hospital, it added.