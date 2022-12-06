Maintaining predictability in taxation law is of utmost importance and the court should not accept an argument by the Central Excise and Service Tax department (CEST) that waters down its own circular, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The apex court said the price charged to independent parties for sale of excisable goods can be used as a benchmark for determination of excise duty on related transactions, when such a price is readily available.

The top court observed this in its verdict on a plea filed by the Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, Rohtak, against the November 2017 order of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), Chandigarh.

The CESTAT had set aside the show-cause notice issued by the Revenue (CEST) to the assessee, a firm involved in manufacture of decorative laminates and other like materials, on the ground that it had invoked an incorrect method of valuing related party transactions.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala noted the counsel appearing for the assessee had contended that the CBEC circular of July 1, 2002 clarified the manner in which valuation was to be done when sales are made to both independent and related buyers and the circular is binding on the Revenue.

"It goes without saying that the Revenue's stance against its own circular can potentially lead to a chaotic situation where, with one hand, the Revenue would lay down instructions on how to interpret the relevant statutes and rules, and with the other hand, it would promptly disobey those very directions," the bench said in its 30-page judgement.

The top court said, "Maintaining predictability in taxation law is of utmost importance and, for this reason, the court should not accept an argument by the Revenue that waters down its own circular" as this would fall squarely within the contours of the prohibition outlined in one of the previous judgements delivered by the apex court.

The apex court, which confirmed the demand made by the Revenue, said it does not approve the levy of interest and penalties upon the assessee.

It directed that these amounts be reduced from the total recoverable amount from the assessee.

In its verdict, the bench noted that while the department's hands are tied with regard to its circulars, no such prohibition operates on courts and tribunals.

"It is incumbent upon the adjudicatory bodies to ascertain the correct position of law unencumbered by the Revenue's interpretation as crystallized in its administrative directions," it said.

The bench said the price charged to independent parties for the sale of excisable goods can be used as a benchmark for determination of excise duty on related transactions, when such a price is readily available. "However, we add the caveat that when making such calculations via transposition, the Revenue cannot act in a mechanical way. The assessment of the appropriate value of the related party transaction must be made after considering relevant material and due application of mind," it said.

The top court noted that following an audit conducted on the assessee's operations for financial years 2009-10 and 2010-11, discrepancies were unearthed in terms of the prices at which these goods were being sold.

It also noted that the contents of the notice was disputed by the assessee, which took a stand that valuation method adopted in the show cause notice for determining the transaction value for goods sold to related parties was contrary to the circular, before the Commissioner.

The top court noted that the demand in the show cause notice was confirmed, along with a penalty of ₹2,34,42,050 and interest, prompting the assessee to lodge an appeal before the CESTAT, Chandigarh.